In less than 24 hours after suspected herdsmen attacked and killed 21 people during a wake in Dowaya village in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State, the 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola, said it has arrested five persons, not in connection to the killings, but for allegedly setting ablaze a Fulani settlement in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement endorsed by Col. Egbejile Aposeiyi of the 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola, and made available to newsmen, on Tuesday.

According to Col. Aposeiyi, “The suspects were arrested by our own troops on patrol on 23 June 2018 by 1545 hours along Numan expressway at Mayo lope.

“They were sighted burning of fulani settlers.”

The suspects were arrested with the following items, one local pistol, one barrel locally made pistol, a knife, four handsets and a notebook containing phone numbers were recovered from the suspects.

Other items include one black belt and a police trousers, assorted charms and one empty 10 Litre jerrican.

The five suspects and the exhibits have been handed over to the Adamawa state command of the Nigerian Police Yola for further investigation.

There are still no response from both military and police on the arrest of the perpetrators of the Friday wake mayhem in Demsa.