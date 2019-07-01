<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and three policemen including a pregnant female officer of Agudama-Ekpetiama Police Station, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have been shot dead by suspected militants.

Two policemen who engaged the bandits in a gun battle were wounded and are in critical condition, reports say.

Sources in the community say the bandits invaded the police station in the early hours of Monday and targeted the armoury where they looted all the guns.

They were said to have gone to one room after the other, shot two policemen dead before killing the DPO and another policemen.

The militants, after the operation, carted away the firearms and escaped through a waiting speed boat.