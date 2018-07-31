The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it has restored peace to Iwukem community in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state attacked by suspected militants on Sunday.

The Spokesman for the Command, SP MacDon Achebe, told newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday that the police had restored normalcy in the area.

Achebe said that the police were on top of the situation although he did not confirm the casualty figure.

“Police were aware of the attack; we are on top of it and normalcy has been restored to the community,” he said.

Suspected militants attacked the community about 10p.m. on Sunday, shot sporadically and set some houses ablaze.

Although the cause of the attack is unknown, the state government, in a move to bring to an end killings and kidnappings banned cult activities across the state.