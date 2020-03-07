<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the demolition of illegal structures on Monday by Lagos State Government Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit , government public schools at Mile 2, along Badagry, inter-state transporters have appeal to the government to provide in order to recover the over N21 million invested in sand-filling the area.

Recall that the Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, DSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, had issued a 7-day ultimatum, a week ago during a meeting with affected owners, occupants and sectional heads of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

The appeal was made by the chairman of A.A Motors, Prince Ajele Abayomi Abeyi, who doubles as the chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW on Thursday when he spoke to some journalists.

Abeyi in company of other inter-state transporters reiterated that the appeal became necessary considering the following reasons: short notice given to them; the loss incurred due to the demolition; and the hardship on commuters, among others.





His words: “Three weeks before the demolition we just put in about 21 million to sand-fill this area for easy access considering that rainy season was fast approaching. And since we cannot load, we are all in loss now.

“Over the years we have been complementary partners to the state government within Amuwo-Odofin LGA on many developmental programmes which included: revenue collection boosters; complementing security arrangements in the area; providing employment and educational supports for schools in the area; and unflinching support for the ruling party in Lagos and Nigeria.

“Our passengers who we convey across 24 states in the country have been exposed to untold hardship. We are simply pleading with the government to give out little space from the vast expanse of land to house our office, NURTW ECOMOG, Mile 2 Lagos.” NURTW chair said.