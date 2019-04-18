<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A middle-aged man, Andrew Igbene, was on Wednesday night killed following a fight between rival gangs in Sabon Garri area of Kano State.

The deceased who hailed from Akwa–Ibom State was first axed and minutes later, stabbed by one of his assailants.

Witnesses told newsmen that the deceased, an ND 1 student of Jigawa Polytechnic, Dutse, was ambushed after he was lured out of his father’s house, at No 82 Aitiken Road, Sabon Garri, Kano.

“We gathered that somebody close gave him a call, and told him that the members of the other gang had arrived the area. I guess he thought that his own friends were present too, only for him to come downstairs and be attacked,” he said

“He was a strong boy and had held on, hitting back as he was being struck. But one of them took him from behind and he fell down. It was then that they axed him on the head and later, another boy, called Nonso, returned to stab him.

“By the time, bystanders came to rescue him, it was late. He breathed deeply four times and lost consciousness,” said a neighbour who said his father, one Pastor David had been heartbroken and devastated by the tragedy.

It was gathered that the deceased has been deposited at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano morgue.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the tragedy and said that the deceased was found beside a gutter on Aitken by his men adding that at the time he was found, he was very much unconscious and had knife wounds all over his body.

He said the deceased was taken to Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital in the state where he was confirmed dead. He said investigation was going on to unravel the cause of his death.