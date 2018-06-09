Two armed robbery suspects, Abubakar Ahmad, 29, and Seidu Isaa, 22 have been remanded at Ikoyi Prison, Lagos pending the advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP, for allegedly robbing a trader, Mr Kenneth Obiese of N4.2 million.

The suspects were also alleged to have robbed the trader of an I-phone valued at N300,000, one Techno valued N39,000, one Nokia phone valued N25,000 and one Samsung JS phone valued N85,000, at his shop located at Balogun Market, Lagos Island in broad daylight armed with pump action gun and Jack Knife.

A Police source alleged that trouble started for the accused persons on 28 April, 2018 when they stormed the complainant’s shop armed with pump action gun and Jack knife to rob him and also attempted to rob one Austin, the Chief Executive Officer of AP Links of his money and other valuables.

The source further alleged that in a bid to escape from the scene with their loots, the robbers started shooting indiscriminately to scare people but that some brave traders resisted them and barricaded all exit routes to the market and sent a distress call to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, Adamu Ibrahim about the incident.

He was said to have dispatched a team led by Inspector Sunday Oyelami to the scene to arrest the robbers.

On sighting the police, one of the robbers opened fire on the team, but the police did not respond to avoid bullets hitting traders in the market and tactically overpowered the suspects, arrested them and took them to the station.

Items recovered from the suspects, the police, said included one pump action gun and a Jack knife.

During investigation, the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime and other robberies and led the police to arrest their accomplice, Wasiu Adisa who allegedly received some stolen properties from them.

The accused persons were charged before an Igbosere Magistrate Court on a six-count charge of armed robbery and receiving stolen properties.

Police Counsel, Francis Igbinosa informed the court in charge No. E/44/2018 that two of the accused robbed the complainant in broad daylight at Balogun Market, Lagos Island armed with a pump action gun and Jack knife, while they led the police to arrest their accomplice.

Igbinosa said the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 7(1)(a)(b), 5(b), 7(5)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Act 1990 as amended and section 733 and 328(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

The plea of the robbery suspects was not taken and Magistrate R. O Davies ordered that they be remanded in prison custody for DPP’s advice and granted the alleged receiver of stolen property bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 9 July, 2018 for mention on DPP’s report.