<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos Wednesday remanded in prison custody two men, Charles Amakanyadioha and Raphel Amaechi, who allegedly kidnapped three children.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo made the order after hearing a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping preferred against them by the State Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.

Amakanyadioha and Amaechi, both 52, pleaded not guilty.

Following a police request, Mrs. Adedayo remanded the defendants and adjourned further proceedings till June 25.

Earlier, prosecuting Inspector Chinalu Uwadione told the court that the defendants committed the offences at about 1:40pm on June 14 at Gboke Street, Ijagemo in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Uwadione said the defendants kidnapped three children whose ages are: two, four and six years respectively.

All three were the children of Mr. Timothy Adeposi and Mrs. Rashidat Oyedotun.

The offences, the prosecutor added, contravened Sections 2 and 3 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Laws of Lagos State, 2017.