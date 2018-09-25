A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday remanded two men: Usman Abubakar, 29, and Suleiman Suleiman, 30, in prison over alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

Abubakar who lives at Rushi Village, Toro Local Government area of Bauchi State and Suleiman from Riruwai Village, Doguwa Local Government area of Kano State, are standing trial on a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and causing hurt.

The Senior Magistrate, Aminu Fagge, ordered the remand of the accused persons in prison and adjourned the case until Oct.17, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor Asp. Yusuf Sale, had told the court that one Hardo Kyautsimi of Doguwa Local Government area of Kano State and Garba Sa’idu of the same address jointly reported the case at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Kano, on Jan.15.

Sale said that on Jan. 5, the duo conspired with one Haruna Suleiman and others now at large, attacked Kyautsimi at gun point and used sticks to beat him up, thereby sustaining a head injury.

“The duo kidnapped him and took him to their camp inside Falgore Forest, held him hostage and demanded the sum of N1 million from his family members,” the prosecutor told the court.

He added that in the course of investigation one Adamu Musa of Doguwa local government, also reported that on Jan.3, five unknown armed men attacked his settlement and kidnapped him.

“They took him to their camp inside Falgore Forest, held him hostage for six days before he escaped, and had identified Suleiman to be one of the kidnappers,” the prosecutor said.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened sections 97, 297(c), 273 and 248 of the penal code.