<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that two men, Kazeem Odumosu and Adekunle Adegoke, who allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Miss A.O. Akinde, who did not take the plea of the defendants, remanded them in Kirikiri Prisons, pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Odumosu, 28, a motorcyclist, who resides at No. 24, Obatoro St., Shagamu in Ogun, while Adegoke, 28, a cobbler lives at No. 26, Obadina St. Lagos, are facing two counts of possession of fire arm and armed robbery.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Chekwube Okeh, told the court that the defendants committed the offence with others at large on Sept. 22, 2018 at 8.30 p.m. at No. 5, Alhaji Akala St., Ilasamaja in Lagos.

Okeh said the defendant armed themselves with locally made pistols and robbed the complainant, Mrs Martha Eleyinme of her Honda pilot Jeep car with Reg.Number KTU 718 DC valued at N2.8 million.

“The defendants snatched the car from Eleyinme at gunpoint outside her gate when she was coming back from work.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 297 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 .

The case was adjourned until July 22 for DPP’s advice.