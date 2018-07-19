An Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, on Thursday sentenced Aminu Abubakar and Bashir Mohammed to two years imprisonment each for theft.

Abubakar, 19, and Mohammed, 22, a student and welder, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of housebreaking and theft.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, sentenced each of the accused persons to two years imprisonment with an option of N10,000 fine each.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gukwat, had told the court that the case was reported on June 15 at the Mista Ali Police Station.

Gukwat said the accused persons were caught with two black bags containing car kick starters and distributors by the Vigilante group at Mista Ali in Bassa Local Government.

He said during investigation it was discovered that the accused broke into the shop of one Monday Musa and stole the items.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 388 of the Penal Code.