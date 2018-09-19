Four suspected hackers were arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing the sum N1billion from accounts belonging to customers of First City Monumental Bank (FCMB).

The alleged hackers were identified as; Gideo Olatimeyin, 33, Osita Martyns, 37, Daramola Samuel Akanji, 23, and Abiodun Aina, 38.

The men, who all pleaded not guilty, were arraigned on a four-count charge brought against them by the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Police.

The police alleged that the accused persons conspired, stole and effected an unauthorised modification of bank’s computer data by increasing the transaction limit.

However, the offence committed is punishable under section 287(9)(c), 390,411 and 388 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

According to the charge, the accused persons and “others at large on March 10, 2018 did conspire amongst yourself did steal the sum of N900,775,757.47 property of various customers of the bank by transferring the funds from their FCMB accounts to various different accounts outside the bank via POS and ATM”.

The police also alleged that the defendants gained access links to the debit card platform and profile of FCMB bank through the profile of a contact centre staff and effected unauthorised modification of the bank’s computer data by increasing the transaction withdrawal limit.

However, Magistrate Folashade Botoku, therefore, granted them bail in the sum N20 million each and two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the surety must be a traditional ruler.

The magistrate thereafter ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kirikiri prison custody the pending perfection of their bail condition.