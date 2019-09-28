<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A commercial motorcyclist also known as Okada rider, identified as Idowu Akomolafe and one Abiodun Olomiye reportedly drowned on Friday evening in Ondo State.

While Akomolafe was found dead by the roadside at Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital on Saturday morning, Olomiye reportedly drowned when he went swimming in a river in Uso town in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Friday evening.

According to a source, Akomolafe was said to have drowned during the heavy rainfall which led to flooding in Ijoka area on Friday.

The source said that due to the rain, the road was flooded, which made it difficult for the Okada rider to make his way through.

It was said that, he lost control of the bike and was swept away by the flood.

The source said, “The Okada rider was swept away by the flood during the rainfall on Friday, it was on Saturday morning that his lifeless body was found by the roadside”

Similarly, a police source in Uso said Olomiye went swimming in the river and failed to come out of the river.

“It was through the help of the local swimmers that his corpse was recovered after several hours of searching for him,” the source stated.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incidents and said the police was investigating the incidents.

He said, ”The corpse of the deceased had been recovered by the local swimmers in Uso, and he had been buried at the riverbank in line with the tradition of the town.”