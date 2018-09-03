The police in Lagos have arraigned two men before an Ajegunle Apapa Magistrate’s Court for rioting.

The two men were also accused of felony and acting in disorderly

manner.

The accused persons, Tobi Adekeye and Jimoh Moshood, who were arrested by policemen attached to Amukoko Police Station, were said to have conspired with others, now at large, to commit the offences at Alafia Street, Amukoko, Lagos.

The prosecutor, Inspector Edet Ekpo, said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 411 and 45 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

According to the charge, Adekeye, Moshood and others at large “did conspire to commit felony to

wit riot.”

It also said that the accused persons and others now at large “did unlawfully assemble together and begin to act in a disorderly manner as to disturb the peace of Alafia Street, Amukoko, and its environs.”

The two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge preferred against them.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr. N.A. Layeni, granted each of the accused persons bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties each, who must be a cleric or a community leader as well as their blood relations.

The matter was adjourned till September 17, 2018 for trial.