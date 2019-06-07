<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Six men who allegedly stole 56 bags of rice from an accident scene, on Friday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Julius Oyetunde, 28; Baba Aliu, 32; Kasimobi Ezirike, 37; Uchenna Ejimofor, 26; Sunday Edward, 58; Ogbonna Chiemere, 24, with conspiracy and theft.

Five of the defendants pleaded not guilty , while the fifth defendant, Edward pleaded guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 5, at 3.30 a.m., at Otto Cross Road, Ebute Meta.

Olatunde alleged that the defendants stole the 56 bags of rice valued at N840,000 belonging to the complainant, Mr Kamaldeen Adegbeti.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Olatunji, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 1 for mention and for facts and sentencing of the fifth defendant.