



Two men who allegedly beat up two Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company officials for disconnecting their electricity supply were on Thursday arraigned at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Godwin Owen, 42, and Valentine Brown; 38, with two counts of breach of peace and assault occasioning harm.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, alleged that the defendants committed the offence on February 19, at 11.30pm at No. 7, Bamidele Daramola St., in Maryland area of Lagos.

Olaluwoye said the IKEDC officials; Mr Abdulateef Lukman and Mr Olasunkanmi Adetayo had gone to the defendants’ flat to disconnect their electricity supply from the pole because they had not paid their electricity bill.

She said the defendants, who were flatmates, were owing almost N100,000 in electricity bill accrued to their flat since December.

She said that the defendants pushed Abdulateef off a ladder leading to his sustaining injuries on the legs.

She said the defendants also threatened to stab the IKEDC officials with a kitchen knife.

“My Lord, they beat the two IKEDC officials to the point that they had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries,” she said.

The offences contravened Sections 56(b), 168 and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 173 attracts three years jail term for the offence of assault occasioning harm.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Oghere said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until May 15, for trial.