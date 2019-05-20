<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Monday arraigned two men before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged theft of iron rods, valued at N150,000.

The defendants, Amisu Olasimbo, 44, and Sunday Nwanga, 25, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge, bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 7 at 1 p.m. at No.60 Industrial Estate at Odogunyan in Ikorodu.

Agoi said that the defendants conspired and stole 239 pieces of angle iron rods, property of the Ikorodu Steel Mill.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.R. Onilogbo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 20 for mention.