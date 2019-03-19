



An Ado Ekiti High Court on Tuesday sentenced two men – Adedayo Oluwayemi (27) and Daramola Seyi (23) – to death by hanging for robbing a night club in Ado-Ekiti at gun point.

Justice John Adeyeye sentenced the duo to death having found them guilty of two-count charge of armed robbery and conspiracy.

The judge, in his judgment, said that the convict violated Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012 and Section 1(2) (b) of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Law of the Federation 2014.

Adeyeye, however, discharged and acquitted the third defendant, one Ogunleye Ige, on grounds of lack of evidence.

He ruled that there was no nexus between him and the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convicts reportedly invaded a night club, Ckib 15 Dynamic Lounge, in Ado Ekiti on Aug. 4, 2017 with guns and robbed their victims of their properties.

Some of the items stolen from their victims at gunpoint included laptops, phones and sales for the day.

The convicts were arrested at the point of selling the stolen items as they could not provide passwords for the laptops and phones.

NAN recalls that the convicts had pleaded not guilty when they were first arraigned on Oct. 16, 2017.

The prosecution counsel, Felix Awoniyi, called six witnesses and tendered exhibits, including the two laptops.

Defence counsel, Toyin Oluwole, did not call any witness in the course of the trial.