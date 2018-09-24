The police on Monday arraigned two men, Tony Ujo, 27, and Joseph Azuanagu, 25, in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly belonging to a gang of thieves.

The Ujo resides at Jahi in the FCT while Azuanagu resides at Mabuchi also in Abuja.

The two men, however, pleaded not guilty to the count charge of stealing levelled against them.

The Prosecutor, Mr Stanley Ifeanyi, told the court that the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja reported that on June 25, the two men conspired with two other men, James Hernme and Jamilu Mohammed to snatch cars.

The News Agency to Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hernme and Mohammed, currently facing trial had confessed that Ujo and Azuanagu were their members, which led to their arrest.

The prosecutor said that during interrogation, the suspects had confessed that they belonged to a gang of thieves and that they had snatched phones, bags and cars from people.

Ifeanyi said that the offences contravened Section 306 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Mr Raphael Egbe, granted bail to the suspects in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Egbe said that the surety must be a grade level nine officer and above in the federal civil service in the FCT and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 11 for hearing.