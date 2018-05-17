Two men – Rafiu Adewunmi and Nasiru Abdulkadri, who allegedly stole a tricycle valued at N1 million, were on Thursday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Adewunmi, 35, a tricyclist, resides at No. 58, Abeokuta St., Ogba, while Abdulkadri, 26, a security guard, lives and work at No.26, Ajayi Road in Ogba, Lagos State.

The accused are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 4, at No. 26, Ajayi Road in Ogba.

He said the accused conspired and stole the tricycle with registration No. AAA-06 QF belonging to the complainant, Mr Kehinde Animashaun, from where he parked it.

“Abdulkadri knowing fully well that the tricycle was parked in the compound left the gate open and went to sleep. He later discovered that the tricycle had been stolen.

“The complainant reported the case to the police and the accused were arrested for questioning,’’he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The chief magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan Oni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Dan-Oni said the sureties must be gainfully employed and adjourned the case until June 13, for mention.