The Kano state police command has arrested two men caught in the act of homosexuality in a graveyard in Kano city.

It was gathered that the suspects were caught on Monday, red-handed committing gay sex at the cemetery in Gwale local government council of the city by youths in the area.

The residents, who were obviously angered by the desecration of the cemetery manhandled the suspects and nearly lynched them before they were rescued by the police.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Magaji Musa Majia, said the suspected homosexuals are currently in the custody of the command.

The act of homosexuality in both Girls and young Men is becoming rampant in Kano with the authority doing it possibly best to curve the menace.

It was gathered that homosexuality among youth was as a result of excessive drug addiction’s which is said to have amplified sexual libidos.

Young girls are said to have in the highest number of those in the acts of gay because of their number in redundancy.