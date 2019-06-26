<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Six men, who allegedly broke into the house of a judge of the Lagos State Judiciary, Justice Mariam Emeya, and stole jewellery worth N30million, have been brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendants are Mujaudu Alawiye, 59, Achrigbo Sunday, 20, Emmanuel Frank, 23, Akintunde Jude, 28, Adeniji Bashir, 18 and Boniface Nneji, 52.

They are facing a four-count charge, of conspiracy, breaking and entering, and stealing preferred against them by the police.

Prosecuting Inspector Edward Abiodun told Magistrate O.O Oshin that the defendants committed the offences at about noon on May 28, 2019, at Ajah, Lagos.

Abiodun alleged that the defendants burgled the judge’s home and carted away several pieces of jewellery.

The court heard that the stolen items include: four sets of gold bangles, one set of small bangles, one big gold chain, one small gold chain, four gold rings, three sets of gold jewellery, four sets of gold earrings, four sets of gold pendants, two gold hand chains, all valued at N30million, property of the judge.

The offences, the prosecutor, added, contravened Sections 411, 307(a)(c) and 287 (5)(f) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Each defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Mrs O.O Oshin, granted the first and sixth defendants bail, in the sum of N100,000 each and the second, third, fourth and fifth defendants N300,000 bail each, with two sureties each in the like sum, among other conditions.

The case continues on July 3.