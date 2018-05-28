Police in Lagos have arrested four men who allegedly specialised in using an unregistered NGO to defraud people under the guise of soliciting funds for the sick.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Edgal Imohimi, said the suspects pretended to be gathering money from the public for the treatment of sick people but eventually diverted the funds realised.

“On May 27, about 8p.m, an NGO based in Lagos informed the police about the illegal activities of an unregistered NGO that operates as a body that helps people with debilitating illnesses to raise funds for their treatment.

“Detectives found one Jacob Monday from Obi Local Government Area, Benue, who said that the so called NGO brought him to Lagos under the pretence that they will assist him in raising money to tackle his health challenge.

“They promised to help him secure fund for a hynia operation but ended up putting him on the streets of Lagos to beg for money for the past three months.

“The worst is that all the money realised from the begging activity was given to the group leaders who lodged in hotels.

“However, painstaking search for the group heads led to the arrest of one of the leaders and three other associates.

“They were identified by the victim as members of the fake NGO,” he said.

Edgal said that those in police net would be charged to court as soon as investigations into the case was concluded.