The Lagos Police Command said on Tuesday it arrested two men who allegedly defiled their under-aged daughters.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edgal Imohimi, told newsmen in Lagos that one of the suspects was having constant sexual intercourse with his 14-year-old daughter before marrying her off to a bus driver who got her pregnant.

“It won’t be out of place to say that the victim suffered double jeopardy in the hands of fate being that her father had been sexually abusing her.”

The police commissioner disclosed that police operatives arrested the suspect at a traditional medical center, where the victim was admitted and in labour.

He also announced the arrest of another randy father, a 40-year-old commercial bus driver, who allegedly defiled his 12-year-old daughter at their Ketu residence.

He said a good Samaritan, who provided shelter to the victim when she escaped from her father’s alleged constant sexual demands, reported the matter to the police.

“When we got the information, the Gender Section of the command was immediately directed to investigate and it was revealed that the victim had been separated from her mother since birth.

The police commissioner said preliminary investigation revealed that “the suspect had been having an incestuous relationship with his 12-year-old daughter”, adding that the man will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Imohimi expressed sadness over increase in incest cases in the state, advised parents to give their children adequate protection.