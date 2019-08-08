<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Thursday arraigned two middle-aged men in an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly slashing their friend on the head with a machete in Osi-Ekiti in Ekiti.

Agbebi Dele, 35, and Teniola Sunday, 32, are charged with causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 23 about 5 .30 p.m. at Osi-Ekiti.

Ikebuilo alleged that the defendants, attacked Sunday Selore, with a machete on his head during a festival held at Osi-Ekiti.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 335 of the Criminal Code, Cap C 16, Laws of Ekiti state, 2012.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Their counsel, Mr Sunday Ochai, prayed the court to grant his clients bail, in the most liberal terms, promising that they would not jump bail and would always make themselves available in court.

The Magistrate, Tajudeen Lawal, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 20 for further hearing.