Two men, Ismail Abdulmumin, 35, and Sani Haruna, 20, have been arraigned before a Katsina Senior Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling their neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter.

Abulmumin, a labourer, and Haruna, a businessman, both of the Tundun Ali Quarter, Dandume, allegedly committed the offence on May 16, 2019.

The police accused the duo of luring the victim to an uncompleted building where she was molested.

It was gathered that the father of the victim, Isah Abdullahi, reported the incident at the Dandume Police Station on May 17, 2019, which led to the arrest of the accused persons.

Abdullahi told the police that the girl’s mother informed him about the incident prompting him to lodge a formal complaint.

The suspects were said to have confessed during interrogation to having had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Lawal Bello, said the suspects were being charged in accordance with sections 97 and 283 of the Penal Code Law and asked the court for additional time for the police to conclude the investigation.

The presiding magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, granted his request and adjourned the case till August 20, 2019, for mention.

She also ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison custody till then.