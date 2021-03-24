



A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, on Wednesday, granted N50,000 bail each to Ali Sani, 20, and Shamsu Isah, 30, who both are facing charges of gross indecency.

The defendants, who live at Jakara Quarters, Kano, are standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, act of gross indecency and abatement, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Asma’u Ado, informed the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 1, at Jakara Quarters in Kano.

Mrs Ado said that on the fateful day at about 2:00 p.m., the defendants lured a 10-year-old girl into their house situated at Jakara Quarters, Kano, and engaged in indecent assault of her.





“The second defendant Mr Isah stood by the door as a watchman, while Mr Sani inserted his finger into the girl’s vagina,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravene Sections 97, 285 and 83 of the Penal Code.

Counsel to the defendants, I.I. Suleiman, made an application and urged the court to grant his clients bail pursuant to section 35 and 36 of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended.

Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50,000 each and ordered them to produce two reliable sureties in like sum.

Mr Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the case until April 21, for hearing.