The Lagos State Police Command has nabbed a 28-year old medical doctor, Michael Thompson Williams, who bought a Porsche Car worth of N28 million with fake bank alert.

The suspect who engages in online technological tools and applications to perpetrate fake business transactions had worked with known hospitals in Lagos, Eko and Tolu Medical Centre hospitals .

He was alleged of usually hacking into customers accounts with banks and financial institutions’ as well as monitors private emails of people.

He had access to customers’ bank accounts and used their monies for spending sprees with his credit cards.

According to Williams in his confession, he acquired the hacking expertise in Canada, and into fraudulent activities thereafter.

He explained he could buy various goods worth 40 million naira with credit cards and make false payments in tranches to unsuspecting victims.

Williams however met his waterloo on 23rd March, 2018 when a complaint was lodged to the police by a car shop owner one Abidogun Adewale that a syndicate bought exotic cars of 28 million naira, paid into his bank account but on visiting his banker, he discovered he had actually received a false bank alert indicating payment for a Porsche car sold at 28 million.

While parading Williams on Monday at the Police Command Headquarters, the Lagos State Police, Commissioner, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, told journalists that the suspect during his dialogue with him admitted commission of the crime.

According to Imohimi, “the suspect is member of a syndicate that goes to car shops, buys a car, configures a computer program that would send a fake payment alert to the seller and by so doing, obtains a car.

Edgal said Abidogun Adewale whose car shop played host to Williams’ syndicate bought a Porsche car at a whopping price of twenty-eight million Naira (N28,000,000:OO).

Adding that the suspect thereafter requested for the seller’s bank account number and made it look like he had paid him via the fake alert to his phone using HTTP tunnel.com.

Thereafter, the suspect drives the car away, unknown to the seller that he had been scammed.

A police manhunt was launched on the fleeing suspect by the Command, dispatching detectives of the FSARS and all necessary intelligence asset after the suspect, this led to the arrest of the suspect in Lekki, Lagos.

Upon his arrest, he led detectives to Asaba, Delta State, where the stolen Porsche car was recovered.

He also led detectives to Owerri, Imo State where two Camry Saloon Cars he stole in a similar fashion were recovered.

While speaking with journalist, Williams said, explained how he makes credit card matures, and how he used to fund it through a hacked Swiss account. “Any transaction anybody is doing through Swiss account the suspects manipulates such and wire the fund to his contrived credit card. This is possible with the aid of cyber ghost 12 HTTP/tunnel.azinytv4/vpn(virtual private network).”

He further stated that through the credit card, he can buy softwares he needs to work and protect his job so that he cannot be traced.

“Such softwares are known as vpn and word cyber protector e.g Dare Devil. It also enables you to do deductions and transactions per dollar from every individual domiciliary account.

The suspect further said he is able to Shut off CCTV camera on Dare Devil and break the two hundred and fifty-six (256) codes on word, CCTV.China.com.northkorea.codeuntouchable.tracker.com.

He explained that this enables him to shut down any working system of his interest on yt.com an internet sophistication e.g. youtube/facebook to make them unworkable for 67 minutes.

Williams who is not a computer scientist, claimed to be a professional hacker.

The commissioner for Police, however said the suspect will be charged to court soon.