A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday sentenced a 37-year-old mechanic, Afeez Tijani, to three months’ imprisonment for belonging to an unlawful society called ‘Aiye’.

Tijani was arraigned on a two-count of conspiracy and belonging to ‘Aiye’.

He pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court to temper justice with mercy on him, stating that he was aware of his wrong doings.

The magistrate, Mrs S.O. Obasa, pronounced the sentence following the guilty plea by the convict but did not give an option of fine.

She said, “I have considered the facts of this case, and that the defendant did not waste the time of this court by not lying.





“I have also taken into consideration that the defendant is a first-time offender coupled with his allocutus; a plea for leniency.

“I hereby sentence him to three months’ imprisonment,” she said.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, had told the court that Tijani committed the offences on Dec. 9, at 12.45a.m., at Jibowu area of Lagos State.

He said that Tijani was a member of a notorious group called `Aiye’ and was arrested after fighting with other members of the cult during their meeting.

Oriabure said that Tijani had tried to evade arrest but was caught hiding in the bathroom of a resident in Jibowu during the raid.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 411 and 42 (a) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.