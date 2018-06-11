A Kuje Upper Area Court, FCT, on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old mechanic, Ahmed Abubakar, to four months imprisonment for stealing electric cables valued at N80, 000.

The judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkareem, sentenced Abubakar with no option of fine after he pleaded guilty of stealing the cables.

The convict, who resides at Anguwan Gade Area, is facing a three-count charge of criminal trespass, mischief and theft, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The prosecutor, Doris Okoroba, had told the court that the offence was committed on June 2.

Okoroba said that one Reuben Timothy, a security man attached to Enal Primary School, Kuje reported the crime at the Kuje Police Station on the same date.

According to her, the convict entered an uncompleted building very close to the school and stole the electric cables.

She said when the charges were read to Abubakar, he pleaded guilty of committing the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 342, 326 and 287 of the Penal Code.