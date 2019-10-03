<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An auto mechanic, Friday Udeh, was on Thursday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding his client of N50,000.

Udeh, 40, who resides at No. 15, Sunday Akorajo St., Ikorodu, near Lagos, is facing charges of obtaining by false pretences, stealing and damages.

The Prosecutor, Mr Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 20 at Mende in Maryland, Lagos.

Akeem said the defendant collected N50,000 from one Ifeanyi Mgbemena, to fix his damaged Toyota car, which he failed to do.

“The defendant retuned the car without buying the new spare parts he collected money for,” the prosecutor said.

Akeem said the offences violated Sections 280, 314 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Layinka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka adjourned the case until Oct. 29 for mention.