A 25-year-old mechanic, John Inalegwu, on Monday appeared before a Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State over alleged conspiracy and attempted theft.

Inalegwu, who resides at Mararaba, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted theft.

He, however, denied committing the offences.

The prosecutor, Godwin Ejeh, told the court that one Mr Titus Gambo of New Karu, Nasarawa State, reported the case at the Abacha Road Police Station, Mararaba, on Aug. 5.

According to the prosecutor, the accused conspired with one other person still at large, entered Gambo’s shop at the above-mentioned address and started searching with the intent to steal.

Ejeh said that the accused was caught in the act and handed over to the police but the accomplice escaped.

He said that the offences contravened Section 95 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, granted the accused N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 31 for hearing.