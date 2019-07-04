<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 26-year-old mechanic, Lukman Agbaje, who allegedly stole three Toyota cars, all valued at N2,170,000, on Thursday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Prosecutor Insp. Donjour Perezi, said the defendant committed the offence sometimes in June 2018 and December 2018 as well as in April 2019.

He said the defendant had on June 27, 2018 at 7.00a.m. at No. 5, Oja Omo St., Alapere, Ketu, stole a Toyota Camry with registration number FKJ 271 BM, valued at N550, 000, property of one Mr Ademola Adejare.

“On Dec. 30, 2018, at No. 48, Church Street, Alapere, Ketu, the defendant stole a Toyota Corolla with registration number KSF 576 AU, valued at N1 million, property of Mr Sunday Onuorah,’’ Perezi said.

According to the prosecutor, Agbaje, on April 4, at 5.00a.m. also stole another Toyota Camry at No 4, Olotunfese Street, by Elebiju Bus stop, Alapere.

Perezi said that the car with registration number AGL 567, DV, worth N620, 000 and belonged to one Mr Olayinka Mohammed.

“He was arrested while trying to sell Mohammed’s car and he confessed to stealing the previous cars and selling them to unknown buyers,” the prosecutor said.

Perezi noted that stealing contravened Section 287(10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen reports that the Section prescribes three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

Agbaje, who has no fixed address, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mogaji said that one of the sureties should be gainfully employed in a reputable organisation and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She said the other surety should be a blood relation of the defendant.

He adjourned the case until July 15 for mention.