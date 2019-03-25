<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 19-year-old mechanic, Chinedu Ezebuka, who allegedly sodomised a 13-year-old student, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Special Offences Court.

The police charged Ezebuka whose residential address was not provided with sexual assault.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution led by Mr Olayemi Shofolu, alleged that the defendant committed the offence at 8 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2018 at Akinwunmi St., Ikeja.

He alleged that the defendant was caught in the act by a member of the public who reported the offence to authorities.

The prosecution counsel said that three witnesses are slated to testify for the state during the trial.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, adjourned the case until May 20 for commencement of trial.