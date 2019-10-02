<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The whereabouts of two persons are unknown after five masked gunmen at about 5.00am on Wednesday raided Amarieri community on Bonny Island, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers.

The attack on Amarieri on Bonny Island is coming barely a week after sea pirates attacked two passenger boats and hijacked the boats on Bonny waterways before kidnapping some prominent persons, among them a Councillor of Bonny Local Government.

Victims who called into a Port Harcourt based radio station out of fright, narrated how masked men forcefully broke the doors of residents, beating them up and robbing them of their valuables worth tens of thousands of Naira.

They said the gunmen, who did not fire any shots later kidnapped two men and whisked them away in waiting boats.

The Rivers State Police Command is yet to make comments on the attack on Bonny Island community, the host of multi-million dollars Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas, NLNG, at the time of filing this report.

Awajie Onyi , the Chairman Community Development of Amarieri Community who confirmed the robbery and kidnapping incident said that was the first of its kind in the Community.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly has summoned the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Council, Rogers David, to appear before it and explain the cause of the deteriorating security situation in local government area.