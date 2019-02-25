



Opeyemi Babatunde, an Ibadan-based security officer, on Monday, told Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, that his wife forced him to marry another woman because she starved him of sex for seven years.

Responding to his wife’s allegation of constant battery, unfair treatment and irresponsibility, Opeyemi informed the court that he consented to part ways with his wife Eunice Babatunde because of her terrible way of life.

“My lord, for seven years now, Eunice has refused to allow me to have sexual intercourse with her, leaving me with no other option than to look elsewhere to satisfy my sexual urge.

“Before she finally stopped consenting to my sexual advances, Eunice dictated the time I must touch her, sometimes once in two weeks, or a month.

“I eventually married another woman whom I got accommodation for outside, but she requested that I bring my new wife home.

“Besides, Eunice has become a witchdoctor in my matrimonial home, because of her actions.

“At various times in the house, I have caught her making incantations and mixing substances into black soap and native sponge.

“To confirm what I am saying, ask Eunice to open her dress and you will find all sorts of incisions all over her body.’’

Babatunde also accused his estranged wife of infidelity.

“As if that is not enough, Eunice is engaged in prostitution. In fact, her lovers call her day and night, even in my presence.

“Can you believe that she even followed a man named Lolade, one of her secret lovers to Lagos state recently, where they enjoyed each other for three good days?

“I have been buying food stuff myself and I have been responsible,” Opeyemi stated.

Earlier, Eunice, a nurse had petitioned the court to put an end to the union with her husband.

In addition to the allegation of battery and irresponsibility which the plaintiff leveled against her husband, she also wanted the court to compel the respondent to stop threatening her life.

“My lord, apart from the fact that Opeyemi frequently beats me, he does not cater for our two children’s education and feeding.

“Opeyemi does not want me to progress, because immediately he got to know that I have started building my own house, his behavior changed totally and he began to hate me.

“He has been searching everywhere for my pictures, definitely, he wants to do something diabolic to me.

“Opeyemi is indebted to me to the tune of N190, 000 which I borrowed him to buy a car; and he has only refunded N30, 000.

“Worse still, he only caters for his new wife and child, thus abandoning my own children,” Eunice accused her husband.

The Court’s President, Ademola Odunade, however, observed that Opeyemi was indeed a wicked husband who never cared for his wife and children.

Odunade advised men to stop maltreating their wives and children, so as to earn God’s favour.

“In the interest of peace, the union between Eunice and Opeyemi has ceased to be.

“Custody of the two children produced by the union, is awarded to Eunice; and Opeyemi is hereby ordered to pay N10, 000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.

“The respondent shall also be responsible for their education and other welfare,” the arbitrator said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the plaintiff and the respondent live at Alomaja Area of Ibadan.