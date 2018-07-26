A Lagos Magistrate’s Court in Ikoyi, has sentenced Mr. Saheed Magbe aged 35 years to two years imprisonment for land grabbing.

The Magistrate Mrs. A. S. Odusanya while delivering her judgement on a matter between the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Lagos State vs Saheed Magbe said the defendant was sentenced to one year imprisonment each in respect of the two count charge of forcible entry and forcible possession of land contrary to sections 52 and 53 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The defendant, however was given an option of fine of N100,000 to be paid in lieu of the two years imprisonment.

The imprisonment of one year each in respect of the two counts charge was to run concurrently.

In his response the complainant thanked the state government for coming to his aid and advice others to make use of the agency.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said the government is pleased with the conviction and lauded the Lagos State House of Assembly for enacting the laws.

He thanked the state Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode for signing the laws and also commend the Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbers for the good job they were doing in the State.

By this ruling, the Lagos State Special Task Force on Land grabbers got the first judgement since its inception.