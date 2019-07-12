<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Magistrate Court II sitting in Mubi, Adamawa State, has sentenced one Mamman Abdullahi to six-year imprisonment for assaulting Marshal Inspector Abubakar Ibrahim Ardo, an employee of the Federal Road Safety Corps serving in RS 3.11 Unit Command in Mubi.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement on Friday that Abdullahi was arraigned on two counts via suit number NMC/110C/2019 on Tuesday, July 10, 2019 before Hon. Aliyu Bakari.

The Magistrate, after listening to the case, pronounced Abdullahi guilty as charged and awarded him three-year imprisonment for each charge, with an option of a fine of N150,000 and compensation of N70,000 to the assaulted official.

“It will be recalled that Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, had decried the rising spate of attacks, knockdowns, mob actions and assaults on the Corps personnel and had vowed to prosecute perpetrators,” Kazeem added.

The Corps Public Education Officer recalled that this is not the first time a driver will be earning jail sentence for knocking down, assaulting or molesting FRSC personnel on duty.

“And, it is expected that this will serve as a deterrence to intending perpetrators,” he warned.

He urged drivers to desist from such act and told them to always comply with established authorities, saying, “the Corps will no longer tolerate any form of attack on its personnel carrying out their rightful duties.”