A 22-year-old man, Precious Michael, who allegedly bit a woman on her breast on Wednesday, appeared at a Magistrates’ Court in Asaba, Delta State.

The police charged Michael with assault and causing grievous hurt.

Prosecution counsel Mrs Blessing Okafor told the court that Michael assaulted Miss Ella Ibeawuzie, near the Royal Park Hotel, Asaba.

Okafor alleged that the defendant bit Ibeawuzie on her breast and also knocked out her tooth during an altercation.

She alleged that the defendant also tore Ibeawuzie’s dress, valued at N4, 000.

The offence, she said, is punishable under sections 355 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol 1 laws of Delta State of Nigeria 2006.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Edith Anumodu admitted the defendant to N50, 000 bail with one surety in the like sum.

Anumodu ordered that the surety must provide an affidavit of means.

She adjourned the case till August 20.