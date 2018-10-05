



A 57-year-old man, Mark Ijesha, who allegedly assaulted a police officer on lawful duty, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ijesha, whose address was not provided, is being tried on a four-count charge of assault, obstruction of official duty, conspiracy and breach of public peace.

Ijesha who pleaded not guilty, was said to have thrown a stone which hit the policeman on the neck.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Mike Unah, told the court that Ijesha and others still at large, committed the offences on Sept. 10, at No 82, Giwa St., Aboru Oke-Odo, Lagos.

He said that the accused assaulted Insp. Idowu David while performing his lawful duty.

“Ijesha deliberately threw a stone at the officer and hit him on his neck and caused breach of public peace by his conduct,” Unah told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 174 (a) 246 (a) (b), 411, 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr A.A Fashola, granted Ijesha bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Nov. 28, for trial.