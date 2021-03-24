



The Police in Ondo State have arrested a middle-aged man identified as Gbenro Adetunji for allegedly killing his wife, Wayesola, in Ondo City in the state.

A source said Adetunji killed his wife by strangulating her at Salvation Army Street, Odojọmu in Ondo last Monday morning.

It was gathered that the ugly incident was witnessed by their five-year old daughter, who was in the room with the couple.

According to the source, the girl said she saw her father on the bed turning her mum’s neck when she was going to the toilet .

“The girl said her father threatened to kill her when she made an attempt to run outside to seek the help of their neighbours.





“She said she later saw her mum’s lifelessly body beside her father on the bed while their neighbours came to cover her with cloth,” the source said.

The source added that it was the neighbours that alerted the deceased brother on the phone.

“They locked the man up with the lifeless body of his wife in the room so that he won’t be able to escape, as the deceased brother went to Enuowa Police Station in Ondo city to report the matter,” he said.

Reacting on the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee- Leo Ikoro, said the accused case had been transferred to the state CID for further investigation.