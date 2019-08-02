<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Homicide detectives from the Rivers State Police Command are on the trail of the boyfriend of the Late Precious Maureen Ewuru who was discovered dead in one of the hotel rooms in D/line, Port Harcourt, earlier in the evening of Thursday August 1,2019.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed to newsmen said that body of a middle aged woman found dead in a hotel room in D/line was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend.

He said the matter is still being investigated but preliminary investigation revealed that she was strangled to death by her boyfriend after having sex with her.

“He killed her and locked the room, but unfortunately for him he left some traces which the police is now working on that could lead to his arrest.

He said her body has been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and called on parents to look out for their children, ‘’Any one whose daughter or sister has not come home in the last two days should contact the police at the State Criminal Investigation Departnent, SCID, to identify the corpse.”