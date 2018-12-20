A 32-year-old man, Felix Iloakarochukwu, who Police accused of threatening to burn down a maternity ward, on Thursday appeared in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Iloakarochukwu, whose address was not provided, is charged with attempted arson.

The prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, told the court that the accused committed the offence on November 2 at Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the accused had a fight with the medical officer over an issue he had concerning the treatment his baby was undergoing.

“The accused, who came to see his wife in the ward, came in with petrol and a lighter to set the maternity ward ablaze,”Okunade said.

Okunade said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 444 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti, 2012 .

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the accused, Mr. Olayemi Olatunde, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Adesoji Adegboye, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until January 14.