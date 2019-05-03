<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Grade I Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Jamilu Isah, to three months in prison for stealing a motorcycle valued at N90,000.

The judge, Mr Abdullahi Ogbede, sentenced Isah, after he pleaded guilty to stealing the motorcycle and begged the court for leniency.

Ogbede ordered the police to return the motorcycle recovered from the convict to its owner.

He however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N15,000 and warned him to stay away from crimes.be of good behavior.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Haruna Ibrahim, told the court that one Nuhu Musa, of same address with the convict reported the incident at the Mpape Police Station, on April 29.

He said during police investigation, the motorcycle was recovered in Wuye, Abuja were he had hidden it.

Ibrahim said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.