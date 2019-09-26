<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 27-year-old man identified as Ebuka Everest reportedly attacked his former employer, Theresa Nnamdi, during which he tied her legs, stabbed and robbed her for sacking him in Ogun State.

The suspect allegedly inflicted injuries on his ex-employer, Nnamdi who lives in the Mowe in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that Ebuka, who used to work at Nnamdi’s fish farm allegedly forced his former boss to transfer the sum of N40,000 and took some valuables as revenge for his dismissal from the farm.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this on Thursday, in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the suspect had earlier attacked the manager of the farm before he attacked his former employer at her house.

Oyeyemi explained that Ebuka was sacked from the fish farm after he reportedly stole some items on the farm but he was caught by the farm manager.

Oyeyemi added that his dismissal from the farm infuriated him and made him pounce on his employer and the manager.

The PPRO said, “The arrest of the suspect followed a distress call received by policemen at Mowe division around 4:30 p.m. that armed robbers have invaded the house of Mrs Theresa Nnamdi at Association Estate opposite Jehova Witness Church in Mowe and held the occupants of the house hostage.

“On receiving the distress call, the DPO Mowe division SP Marvis Jayeola mobilized his anti-robbery team and moved to the scene, cordoned off the house and subsequently arrested one Ebuka Everest who had stabbed the woman on her right hand before tying her legs with rope and covered her mouth with cloth which he tore from her bedsheet.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“The suspect who worked in the fish farm of his victim before he was sacked due to his shady character, first went to the fish farm where he stabbed the farm manager severally before coming to attack the woman in her house and forced her to transfer the sum of #40,000 to his account.

“He equally ransacked the woman’s room and made away with her laptop, the sum of #5,000 cash, phones and other valuable before he was arrested by the police with the help of members of the public.”

The PPRO further said “On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have worked with the victim (employer) for four months and that he was living with the family throughout that period.

“He stated further that his problem started when he was swindled of his four months’ salary by an online scammer who promised to help him travel abroad but ended up collecting his four months salary and blocking him online”.

The PPRO said, the suspect said in order to get some money, he went to the farm, stole some items, but was caught by the manager who reported him to their boss. He was sacked immediately.

According to the PPRO, “It was that annoyance that made the suspect to first went to attack the farm manager before coming for the madam.”

Recovered from the suspect were a knife, broken bottle, the rope he used to tie the victim’s legs, phones, laptop and other items he stole in the house.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation and prosecution.