A 25-year-old Saliu Oladapo has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old to death for spurning his love advances.

The suspect was arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing Chinyere Ebere.

According to the police, the decease had only just recently completed her West African Secondary School Leaving Certificate.

The incident happened at 3, Obasuyi Street, Ijoka in Akure, the state capital.

Police sources claimed that Ebere died after Oladapo stabbed her on the chest and other parts of her body with a knife.

The deceased was said to have collapsed and bled to death.

Neighbours, who got wind of the incident, alerted the police.

The girl was said to have died before the arrival of the policemen from Oke Aro Police Station.

Speaking with newsmen, the mother of the deceased, Lovely Nwama, said she was in her shop when a neighbour called her that her daughter had been stabbed by a young man.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, explained that the suspect was asking the girl to date him, which she refused, and was said to have publicly embarrassed the suspect.

According to Joseph, this rejection infuriated Oladapo, who then allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Ebere to death.

The suspect, who has been arrested by Police at B Division, would be charged to court for murder soon after the police investigation.