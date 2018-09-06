A man, Odunayo Ikudehinbu, has been remanded in custody by a High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, for allegedly killing his stepbrother, Segun Ikudehinbu.

The incident was said to have happened in Igbokoda, in the Ilaje Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the accused allegedly stabbed Segun during a heated argument between them.

Segun was reportedly rushed to a hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

Odunayo was said to have run away, but he was later apprehended by the police.

He was arraigned before the court on one count of manslaughter.

Initially, the trial was stalled due to the absence of a counsel for the accused, but one Olugbenga Adedibu later stood for him.

The charge read, “That you, Odunayo Ikudehinbu, on December 3, 2017, around 10pm at Ayodele Compound, College Road, Igbokoda, did hit one Segun Ikudehinbu on the head with a lantern and stabbed him in the neck with a knife during a fight, which led to his death.”

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Justice Samuel Bola, adjourned the case till October 2, 2018.