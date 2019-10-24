<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A man in his early 40s has been arrested and subsequently released on bail by the police in Ughelli for allegedly stabbing his 11-year-old son over the latter’s refusal to go to school.

The suspect, Akpogbero Peterson, from the Ekuigbo community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, was reportedly detained for three days at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station before he was released on bail.

The victim, Fegor Peters, according to sources from the community, suffered body injuries as a result of the incident.

Speaking on the incident, a resident of the community, Efemena Mukoro while calling for suspect’s prosecution, said: “Akpogbero had got angry when his son, Fegor refused to go to school.

“In a bid to scold his son, he used a cutlass on him causing body injuries on the boy’s head and body parts.”