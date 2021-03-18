



One Saheed Olarenwaju, who allegedly stabbed a staff of Ikeja Electric (IE), Mr Olakunle Popoola, with a broken bottle, will be arraigned before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

Ofulue said Popoola was assaulted by the alleged suspect recently in the course of his duty at Oladeroun area, New Oko-Oba in Fagba area of Lagos State.

According to him, the suspect was apprehended on March 16 with the assistance of the traditional ruler’s team and handed over to the Oko-Oba Police Station for prosecution.

Ofulue cautioned against continued assault of IE field workers, stressing that the company had a strong commitment to the safety and wellbeing of its employees.

“Ikeja Electric will continue to condemn these attacks on its employees in strong terms.

“While we understand that sentiments regarding utility services can be quite emotive, we maintain that wanton attacks on our staff is completely irrational, irresponsible and unproductive.





“This is especially as Ikeja Electric has provided multiple channels through which our customers can lodge formal complaints with respect to our service.

“Where responses from these channels are deemed unsatisfactory, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, has also set up a robust forum for the redress of customer complaints,” he said.

Ofulue noted that the company would continue the deliberate engagement of all stakeholders in flashpoint areas to find ways to amicably resolve all pertinent issues of concern to its customers and communities.

He, however, warned that the company would withdraw its services from communities and customers who continue to attack its employees and also escalate such matters to the law enforcement agencies.

“We wish to therefore urge all stakeholders, community leaders, leaders of youth groups and all persons of interest to remain mindful of these matters and adopt a more civil approach to engagements as all parties are deserving of reciprocal respect and regard as espoused by all laws.

“While there may be concerns and disputes arising from time to time, we remain committed to finding long lasting peaceful resolutions in the equitable interests of all parties,” Ofulue said.