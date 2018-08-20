Odo-Oro-Ekiti, a community in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti, was on Monday thrown into mourning as its traditional ruler, Oba Gbadebo Ogunsakin, was stabbed to death.

Some residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the traditional ruler was stabbed with a knife by a man suspected to be insane after a meeting of the traditional council.

A resident, Mr Henry Olu, said the assailant was from the same royal family as the slain traditional ruler.

Olu said the assailant was earlier seen before the council meeting sitting on the throne and was chased away.

The monarch was stabbed by the assailant while he was attempting to enter his vehicle after the council meeting.

”All we heard was a cry for help from the traditional ruler’s driver shortly after the council meeting.

“On getting there, we saw our traditional ruler in a pool of his blood with a knife in the chest.

”We tried rushing him to the hospital, but Oba Ogunsakin gave up the ghost,” another resident, who does not want his name mentioned, said.

Some irate youths in the community took to the streets in search of the assailant who was said to have fled into the bush after the incident.

The youths mounted road blocks on major junctions leading into the community while the search lasted.

There was panic in the community, with its market deserted as the news of the incident filtered out.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview.

“It is true the incident actually happened and police men have moved in.

“The person alleged is of unsound mind and he actually escaped into the bush after committing the crime.

“Our men are combing the bush to fish out the suspect.

”All I can say for now is that the suspect is within reach and will be put in custody,” he said.

The late Ogunsakin ascended the throne in 1986.