A Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone II, Abuja on Friday ordered that a 22-year-old shop attendant, Abdul Mohammed, who allegedly slashed his neigbour with a cutlass be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Magistrate A.J. Egbe, who did not take the plea of Mohammed for want of jurisdiction, ordered the police to return the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutor.

Egbe, remanded the defendant in Keffi Prison and adjourned the matter until Aug. 20, for further mention.

The Prosecution Counsel Mr A.E.Ajayi, told the court that the case was reported by one Mr Bulus Joseph, who resides at Zone III Police Station Abuja, on July 16.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant inflicted grievous injuries of the complainant during an altercation.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation the defendant confessed in a written statement that he committed the offence.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 245 of the Penal Code.